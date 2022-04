Compared to Tuesday night, the forint weakened against major currencies on the international interbank foreign exchange market on Wednesday morning.

The euro hit 377.56 forints at seven o’clock after 376.36 forints on Tuesday night. The Swiss franc strengthened from HuF 367.68 to HuF 368.32, while the dollar rose from HuF 353.24 to HuF 354.73. The euro weakened against the dollar, hitting $ 1.0645 on Wednesday morning after $ 1.0663 on Tuesday night.

MTI

