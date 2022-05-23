DK Calls on Government to “Stop Raising Prices”

The Democratic Coalition (DK) calls on “the illegitimate government and all Fidesz oligarchs to stop raising prices,” the spokesperson for the opposition party’s parliamentary group said at a press conference streamed on Facebook on Sunday.

Olga Kálmán said it is “humanly and politically repulsive” for “the new Fidesz elite, the richest people in the country, to rifle through the pockets of Hungarian families and seek even greater wealth through their hard-won subsistence”. In spite of government caps on some staples, she said most food prices had increased by 20 to 30% in a year. She called out “Fidesz oligarchs” for “taking over the food industry” and “swallowing up businesses”.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay