Hungary’s trade balance showed a 708 million euro deficit in March, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) confirmed in a second reading of data.

Exports rose by an annual 8.8% to 12.131 billion euros and imports climbed 25% to 12.840 billion euros. Hungary’s terms of trade deteriorated by 6.7% during the period as the forint weakened by 3.1% against the euro and by 11% against the dollar.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay