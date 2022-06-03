Over 10,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Wednesday

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Fully 5,375 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Wednesday, while another 5,320 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 266 people, ORFK told MTI on Thursday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest police received 247 refugees, 93 children among them, arriving by train, said ORFK.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

