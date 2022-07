Hungarian farm-gate prices grew by 45.4% in May, easing from 45.7% in April, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Tuesday.

Crop prices were up by 48% as grain prices jumped by 73% and industrial crop prices by 63%. Vegetable prices were up by 13%, but fruit prices fell by 20%. The price of livestock and animal products increased by 40%, with prices for live animals rising by 39% and animal products prices growing by 40%.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay