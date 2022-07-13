10,420 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Monday

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on 10,420 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Monday

Fully 5,762 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Monday, while another 4,658 from Ukraine crossed from Romania, the national police headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 221 people, ORFK told MTI on Tuesday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest police received 27 refugees, 10 children among them, arriving by train, ORFK said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

