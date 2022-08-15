Forint Strengthened on Monday Morning

At the end of the week, Hungarian forint strengthened against the main currencies in international foreign exchange trade.

At seven o’clock on Monday morning (15th August), the forint was 0.2 percent stronger compared to Friday evening against the euro and 0.1 percent stronger against the dollar and the Swiss franc. The quotation of the euro fell to HUF 392.35 at seven o’clock on Monday morning from HUF 393.14 at seven o’clock on Friday evening. The dollar fell to HUF 382.75 from HUF 383.15, and the Swiss franc fell to HUF 406.16 from HUF 406.49.

As of Monday morning, the forint is 0.3 percent stronger than the start of the previous week against the euro, 1.0 percent stronger against the dollar, but 1.0 percent weaker against the Swiss franc. Compared to the beginning of August, the forint strengthened by 2.9 percent against the euro, 3.2 percent against the dollar and 2.2 percent against the Swiss franc.

MTI

pixabay