Servicemen Receive Higher Wages

Economy
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Servicemen Receive Higher Wages

The government has raised the wages of servicemen by 26%, the defence minister said on Tuesday.

 

The salaries of professional, contracted and active-duty reserve soldiers are being raised in two steps, in September 2022 and January 2024, Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky said in a statement. He said the aim was to improve the prestige of the profession amid a war environment and migration pressure on the southern border which require greater preparedness and a rapid reaction capability. The government’s Defence Fund ensures that development of the armed forces remains sustainable even in economically challenging times, he said.

 

 

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

Servicemen Receive Higher Wages

Tóháti Zsuzsa

LMP: Local Councils Should Be Eligible for Capped Energy Prices

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Forint Plumbs New Lows Against Euro

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *