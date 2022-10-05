Servicemen Receive Higher Wages

The government has raised the wages of servicemen by 26%, the defence minister said on Tuesday.

The salaries of professional, contracted and active-duty reserve soldiers are being raised in two steps, in September 2022 and January 2024, Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky said in a statement. He said the aim was to improve the prestige of the profession amid a war environment and migration pressure on the southern border which require greater preparedness and a rapid reaction capability. The government’s Defence Fund ensures that development of the armed forces remains sustainable even in economically challenging times, he said.

