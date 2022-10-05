Hungary’s UN Youth Delegate Organises Sustainability Exhibition at UN

An exhibition on sustainability and waste management initiated by Hungary’s Youth Delegate to the United Nations opened on Monday in the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The installation of selective garbage containers made from recycled paper and decorated by Hungarian and Israeli youth is on show until the end of the week. The exhibition was organised in cooperation with Hungary’s foreign ministry and the Permanent Mission of Hungary to the UN. UN Youth Delegate Domokos Kovács told MTI that some of the containers were placed in schools for everyday use. He noted that he had given speeches in 14 schools on river protection and sustainability along the River Tisza in Transcarpathia and Hungary. The UN’s decision to host the exhibition is a token of appreciation of those participating in the initiative, he said.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay