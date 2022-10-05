Some 10,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Monday

Fully 5,263 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Monday, while another 4,980 crossed from Romania, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 165 people, ORFK told MTI on Tuesday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest received 37 people, 18 children among them, by train, ORFK said.

 

 

