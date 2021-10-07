Euro money market statistics: Fifth maintenance period 2021

Data for daily average nominal borrowing and lending turnover in the secured and unsecured markets

In the fifth maintenance period of 2021, which started on 28 July 2021 and ended on 14 September 2021, the borrowing turnover in the unsecured segment averaged €119 billion per day. The total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €4,167 billion. Borrowing from credit institutions, i.e. on the interbank market, represented a turnover of €457 billion, i.e. 11% of the total borrowing turnover, and lending to credit institutions amounted to €198 billion. Overnight borrowing transactions represented 66% of the total borrowing nominal amount. The weighted average overnight rate for borrowing transactions was -0.57% for the interbank sector and -0.55% for the wholesale sector, compared with -0.56% and -0.55% respectively in the previous maintenance period.

Secured market

In the fifth maintenance period of 2021, the borrowing turnover in the secured segment averaged €402 billion per day, while the total borrowing turnover for the period as a whole was €14,073 billion. Cash lending represented a turnover of €10,808 billion and the daily average amounted to €309 billion. Most of the turnover was concentrated in tenors ranging from overnight to up to one week, with overnight transactions representing around 27% and 25% of the total nominal amount on both the borrowing and the lending side respectively. The weighted average overnight rate for both borrowing and lending transactions was -0.55% for the wholesale sector, compared with -0.55% in the previous maintenance period.