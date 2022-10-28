Jobless Rate Reaches 3.8 % in September

Hungary’s jobless rate reached 3.8% in September, edging up from 3.6% in the previous month but down from 4.0% twelve months earlier, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) said on Thursday.

The rate covers unemployment among people between the ages of 15 and 74. In absolute terms, 184,900 unemployed were registered, 8,200 more than a month earlier but 9,800 fewer than in September 2021. The rolling three-month average jobless rate stood at 3.6% in September, up from 3.4% in August but down from 3.9% twelve months earlier.

The monthly jobless rate for the 15 to 64-year-old age group stood at 3.8%, up from 3.7% in the previous month but down from 4.1% a year earlier. KSH uses the International Labour Organisation (ILO) definition of jobless which includes people who are without work, people who carried out activities to seek employment in the previous past four weeks, and people who did not look for work but made arrangements for a future job start within two weeks.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay