Over 10,000 Refugees Arrive From Ukraine on Wednesday

Fully 5,419 people crossed into Hungary directly from Ukraine on Wednesday, while another 4,917 crossed from Romania, the National Police Headquarters (ORFK) said.

 

Police issued temporary residence permits valid for thirty days to 230 people, ORFK told MTI on Thursday. Holders of such permits must contact a local immigration office near their place of residence within thirty days to apply for permanent documents, it added. Budapest received 178 people, 69 children among them, by train, ORFK said.

 

 

