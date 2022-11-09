Price Cap Introduced for Eggs and Potatoes is Valid From Thursday

The price caps for eggs and potatoes will come into effect from Thursday (10th November), the government decree on this will soon be published in the Magyar Közlöny, the Government Information Center announced on Wednesday evening.

With this, the range of price-stopped foods is expanded to the following: eggs, potatoes, flour, sunflower oil, pork, chicken, 2.8% milk and granulated sugar. The price caps will be in effect until the end of the year, and the government can decide on their possible extension in December. In the case of eggs and potatoes, the gross retail price cannot be higher than the price applied by the trader on September 30th, 2022.

The price cap will reduce the price of eggs by 25 percent and potatoes by 10 percent and is expected to reduce inflation by 0.1-0.2 percent, they wrote. Traders are obliged to enforce price caps in stores, shopping centers and mail-order trade as well. Small producer market sales are not subject to the application of the official price. The consumer protection authority continuously checks compliance with price caps and the related mandatory information. A government announcement is expected on Monday about support related to the price cap for shops in small towns, KTK indicated.

24.hu

pixabay