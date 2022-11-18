Mol Will Not Deliver Fuel to Small Gas Stations From Next Week

Next week, Mol will not deliver gasoline and diesel to the small gas stations with which contracts were signed after the introduction of the gas price stop.

Mol justified the decision by maintaining the security of the supply, and they stated that it is a temporary restriction, which is for an indefinite period, and will be reviewed weekly. According to the president of the Association of Independent Gas Stations, this essentially means that safe fuel supply has collapsed in Hungary.

Gábor Egri said that the domestic crude oil reserve is sufficient for 34 days, and the fuel reserve for 30 days, so the supply is provided for a shorter time than the 90 days required by law. The president believed that up to 500 gas stations could fall out of the system because of this, while according to Mol, the suspension of deliveries affects approximately 10 percent of all domestic gas stations, which corresponds to roughly 200 gas stations. According to Gábor Egri, queues and long waiting times should be expected at Hungarian petrol stations, the biggest problem may be in rural areas, where people will sometimes have to travel significantly more for fuel.

