MOL Restarts Dunai Refinery, Supply Catch-Up to Take Weeks

Oil and gas company MOL has restarted its Dunai refinery in Százhalombatta after a period of maintenance, but it will take several weeks to reach full capacity, and supply glitches “won’t be resolved overnight”, MOL’s managing director, György Bacsa, told public radio on Tuesday.

 

MOL’s total capacity is not sufficient to satisfy Hungarian market demand, 30% of which must be imported, he said. If current logistical overload is to be successfully tackled, he added, MOL’s retail and wholesale partners must do more to help resolve current shortages. Demand for petrol in the past week was double last year’s level, while for diesel it was 1.5 times as much, Bacsa said. Demand for delivery topped daily capacity to deliver by 30%, while at the same time imports have dropped heavily. “We’re struggling to catch up,” the company’s managing director said. “About 70 of our stations — a quarter of the entire network — are totally dry,” he added.

 

 

