UNICEF Supports Ukraine Refugees in Debrecen

The Hungarian office of UNICEF’s Regional Ukrainian Refugee Programme will provide 480 million forints (EUR 1.2m) support to the city of Debrecen, in eastern Hungary, for services to refugees fleeing the Ukraine-Russia war.

The agreement was signed by programme coordinator Pilar Gonzalez Rams and Debrecen mayor László Papp of ruling Fidesz-KDNP in the city’s family and child welfare centre on Monday. Thanks to the agreement refugee services can be improved in the city, he said. Some 200 million forints will be paid to the local basic health services and development institute, which also offers mental-welfare support, health screening and exercise programmes, he added. The institute’s doctor surgery in Szent Anna street will be modernised, offering its services to Ukrainian refugees as well as local children, Papp said. The city’s family protection centre will offer its mobile services to those in need and the EU-Roma National Alliance will provide food.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay