The number of home insurances increased in Hungary in August

The number of home insurances taken out in the first half of August increased significantly by 26 percent year-on-year, among other things due to the subletting season before the higher education academic year and storm damage at the beginning of the month, Netrisk.hu told MTI on Monday, based on its own data.



The insurance portal indicated that the average price of home insurance policies concluded in the first two weeks of August exceeded HUF 36,000, which is an 11 percent increase compared to a year earlier.

Examining the largest university cities, it was found that the number of home insurance contracts for properties in Budapest increased by 25 percent, and the average premium for one year increased by 12 percent to over HUF 36,000. In Győr, Miskolc, Szeged, Debrecen and Pécs, the number of home insurances taken out increased by 17 percent, and the average premium increased by 12 percent to over HUF 31,000.

In August, the average premium for home insurance policies only for movable property was 9,600 forints, and for insurance policies for real estate only, the average amount was 28,500 forints, they said.

Netrisk specialists expect that the number of concluded insurances may continue to rise until the end of August.

