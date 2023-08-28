Several heat records were broken on Sunday

Based on the preliminary data, this year’s season record and the daily heat record were broken on Sunday, it was 39.5 degrees Celsius in Dévaványa, the National Meteorological Service announced.

According to preliminary data, 39.5 degrees were registered in Dévavány in Békés County at 5 p.m. on Sunday. The second hottest was measured in Kiskunmajsa in Bács-Kiskun county, 39.1 degrees, and 39.0 degrees were recorded in Derekegyház (Csongrád-Csanád), Tiszaalpár (Bács-Kiskun) and Kelebia (Bács-Kiskun). The previous record for August 27 was 39.3 degrees Celsius, which was measured in Csongrád in 1950. This season’s record so far was 39.1 degrees, which was measured on July 17 in Hódmezővásárhely.

Minimum heat records

The early morning heat record was also broken in the capital, as the temperature on János Hill dropped to only 24.6 degrees Celsius at dawn on Saturday, setting a new capital and national record.

The national and capital city record for the highest minimum temperature for this day was also broken. So far, the 23.4 degrees measured in Lágymánios in 2011 and the 24.5 degrees registered in the interior of Szeged were the daily extreme values. Although no new daily maximum temperature record was set on Saturday, the 38.6 degrees measured in Derekegyház is still the same as the highest maximum temperature measured in Komárom in 1992.