The Gyepűsor utca bus stops in Debrecen will be relocated

Asphalting works are being carried out on the section of Kishegyesi út, between Szotyori utca and Vág utca, so from the start of operations on Monday, August 28, 2023 until the end of operations on Sunday, September 24, 2023, the Gyepűsor utca stop in the direction of Határ utca will be 130 meters further back, the stop in the direction of Segner tér It is placed 130 meters ahead.

During the works, buses 12, 15G, 17, 17A, 22, 22Y, 24, 24Y, 25, 125, 25Y, 125Y, 46, 46E, 46EY, 46H, 46Y and 146 will change passengers at the temporary stops. – informed DKV Zrt.

DKV is launching three new bus routes

