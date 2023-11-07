Even though inflation has moderated, people feel the price increase is over 30 percent in Hungary

Economy
Bácsi ÉvaLeave a Comment on Even though inflation has moderated, people feel the price increase is over 30 percent in Hungary

Although, according to the September data, the rate of inflation fell to 12.2 percent, consumers consider the level of price increases to be much higher than this.

Inflation in Hungary reached 12.2 percent in September

Based on a representative survey of 1,000 households conducted by GKI Gazdaságkutató, the population perceived a 32.8% price increase, reports hvg.

In its representative survey conducted for the European Commission, GKI also assesses the expected consumer price increase among the population for the next 12 months on a monthly basis.

In September 2023, the population expected 25.3 percent for the next year.

(rtl.hu)

Related Posts

Even though inflation has moderated, people feel the price increase is over 30 percent in Hungary

Bácsi Éva

How Do Multinational Companies Coming to the City Affect the Small and Medium-Sized Companies in Debrecen? – We Asked Zoltán Pécskay, Managing Director of EDC

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Supplier Forum for Small and Medium-Sized Companies in Debrecen – We Asked Lajos Barcsa How the City Helps Local SMEs

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Iris Properties

Debrecen, Hatvan utca

30 m2 flat for rent
150 000 Ft

Debrecen, Kishegyesi út

52 m2 flat for sale
51 900 000 Ft

Debrecen, Simonyi út - Sunny flat close to Divinus

59 m2 flat for sale
47 400 000 Ft

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *