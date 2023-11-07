Even though inflation has moderated, people feel the price increase is over 30 percent in Hungary

Although, according to the September data, the rate of inflation fell to 12.2 percent, consumers consider the level of price increases to be much higher than this.

Based on a representative survey of 1,000 households conducted by GKI Gazdaságkutató, the population perceived a 32.8% price increase, reports hvg.

In its representative survey conducted for the European Commission, GKI also assesses the expected consumer price increase among the population for the next 12 months on a monthly basis.

In September 2023, the population expected 25.3 percent for the next year.

(rtl.hu)