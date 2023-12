The downward trend in fuel prices since mid-October is now reversing, reports holtankoljak.hu.

The price of gasoline and diesel will also increase by HUF 4 gross from Friday. Thus, it is difficult to predict the average prices before Christmas, but we can expect the following (due to the upcoming excise tax increase, very different prices are currently being experienced on the market):

95 gasoline: HUF 562/liter, diesel: HUF 587/liter.

holtankoljak.hu

pixabay