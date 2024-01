Domestic fuel prices will continue to rise from Friday, Holtankoljak.hu learned.

The wholesale price of gasoline and diesel will rise again, the former by HUF 5 gross, while the purchase price of diesel by HUF 6 gross. Thus, in the second half of the week, the average fuel prices are as follows:

95 gasoline: HUF 590/liter, diesel: HUF 625/liter

– wrote the specialist portal.