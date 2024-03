After Wednesday, domestic fuel prices will also rise on Friday, reports holtankoljak.hu.

According to the website, the purchase price of gasoline will increase by HUF 7 gross, while the wholesale price of diesel will increase by HUF 5 in the second half of the week.

If the above price change also applies to retail prices, we will see the following average prices at the wells from Friday:

95 gasoline: HUF 631/liter

Gas oil: HUF 648/liter

holtankoljak.hu

pixabay