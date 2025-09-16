HCSO: gross average earnings were 693,700 forints, 9.0 percent higher than a year earlier

In July, the gross average earnings of full-time employees amounted to 693,700 forints, while net average earnings were 479,500 forints. Gross average earnings were 9.0 percent, net average earnings 9.4 percent, and real earnings 4.9 percent higher than in the same month of the previous year, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (HCSO) reported on Tuesday.

The rise in net average earnings exceeded that of gross average earnings due to the increase in the amount of the family tax allowance introduced from July 1, 2025, the office noted.

The median gross earnings were 570,000 forints, while median net earnings were 399,000 forints, 9.6 percent and 10.7 percent higher, respectively, than a year earlier.

Regular gross average earnings (excluding premiums, bonuses, and one-month special allowances) stood at 656,600 forints, 8.5 percent higher than in the same period of the previous year. Regular gross average earnings amounted to 649,900 forints in enterprises, 669,900 forints in the public sector, and 684,400 forints in the non-profit sector, showing year-on-year increases of 8.1, 10.1, and 7.9 percent, respectively.

Real earnings rose by 4.9 percent alongside a 4.3 percent increase in consumer prices compared to the same period of the previous year.

Between January and July, the gross average earnings of full-time employees were 693,000 forints, and net average earnings were 476,600 forints. Both gross and net average earnings exceeded the value of the same period of the previous year by 9.1 percent, the HCSO reported.

