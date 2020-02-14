Consultation on Air Quality

Europe
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Consultation on Air Quality

The Secretariat of the Commission for Environment, Climate Change and Energy (ENVE) of the CoR is in the process of informing other EU institutional and non institutional actors about the Implementation Report of the consultation on Air Quality, whose Executive Summary is already available here​ (only in EN).​

The report has already been sent to officers of the Clean Air unit of the Directorate General for Environment of the European Commission.

The ENVE secretariat has sent the report to the Rapporteur of the new opinion The Future of EU Clean Air policy in the framework of the zero-pollution ambition that has included references to the Regional Hubs consultation in the Working Document that will be discussed at the ENVE meeting of 27 February. The Zero pollution ambitionis one of the main environmental priorities of the European Green Deal and includes the proposal of a new Zero pollution action plan for water, air and soilthat will be presented in 2021.

cor.europa.eu

pixabay

