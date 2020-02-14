European Cooperation: new online services in Lithuania

Tóháti Zsuzsa

The State Patent Bureau of the Republic of Lithuania (SPB), with the support of the EUIPO’s European Cooperation Projects (ECP1), has improved the service provided to their users through the launch of an additional set of modern online services for trade mark and design applications.

The new platform includes 13 new online services for trade marks (Generic and Details changes among others) and designs (Details changes for Owner, Representative and Correspondent) that will help modernise IP related operations in Lithuania. The new digital services platform became available on 10 February 2020.

The release comes as a result of the work carried out by the EUIPO and its partners under the European Cooperation Projects. The launch at SPB is another successful implementation of front office tools (ECP1) developed and offered by the EUIPO to the national and regional intellectual property offices of the EU.

These projects support the intellectual property offices in developing more efficient, reliable and user-friendly tools and services for trade marks and designs within the European Union Intellectual Property Network (EUIPN).

