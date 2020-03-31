Hungary, Slovakia to Open New Border Crossing Stations

The Hungarian government is working to open new crossing points at its border with Slovakia this week, Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó said.

“Such difficult situations … show just how far Hungary and neighbouring countries rely on each other.” He noted that Slovakia is Hungary’s third major trading partner, adding that Hungary was similarly important to Slovakia. Ties between communities on both sides of the Hungary-Slovakia border are very close, with hundreds of thousands of local Hungarians and Slovaks for whom a legal possibility to cross into the other country is crucial, the minister said.

Szijjártó noted that the crossing at Somoskőújfalu will be reopened for Hungarian and Slovak nationals on Tuesday, under a recent bilateral agreement, bringing the current number of crossing points to nine. The two governments will find a way to add further crossings to ensure a free flow of goods between Hungary and Slovakia, he said, adding that a joint proposal was expected to be prepared by mid-week, and the facilities in question could be reopened in the second half of the week.

The minister said that construction of a new bridge between Hungary’s Komárom and Komarno on the other side was under way and to be completed before the end of the year.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay