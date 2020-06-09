ITS Services Hungary renamed to Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions

Hungary’s largest ICT employer IT Services Hungary rebrands to Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions as of 1 July. The aim of the name change is to streamline the German mother company’s international b2b telecommunications business structure, to enhance cooperation efficiency within the company group as well as to improve customer service. The changes will have no impact on the Hungarian subsidiary’s strategy and growth targets, the local leadership however welcomes the development of the international structure and expects even more efficient cooperation between markets.

IT Services Hungary (ITSH) changes its name and also undergoes restructuring in line with the reshuffling of mother company Deutsche Telekom AG’s (DTAG) international business-to-business (b2b) organization. As a spin-out of the Hungarian company, Deutsche Telekom IT and Telecommunications Hungary Kft. will be formed as of 1 July 2020. Afterwards, the remaining part of ITSH will be renamed Deutsche Telekom Systems Solutions Hungary Kft., effective 1 October 2020. The two companies will be present in the job market under the joint brand name Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions.

IT Services Hungary Managing Director Erik Slooten said, ‘The international restructuring will make cooperation simpler and more transparent within the company group. After the separation of telecommunications-related services, the entire Deutsche Telekom group including its Hungarian subsidiaries will be able to react to business customers’ TC needs in an even more agile way. Locally, high quality work will continue along our existing business strategy: we will carry on pursuing more complex projects and added value’.

Mariann Mészáros, Vice President Human Resources at IT Services Hungary added, ‘Becoming Deutsche Telekom IT Solutions is an indication of commitment towards the shared values of the DT Group – customer focus, being technologically curious and acting as one team. We want to further encourage our present and future colleagues to create value together for customers and the industry. Also, the streamlined structure will well support them in utilizing and improving their knowledge and expertise in an inspiring international environment or even global projects’.

As for the transformation of Deutsche Telekom’s international b2b structure effective 1 July 2020, the group’s services closely related to telecommunications (TC) will be handed over from its subsidiary T-Systems International GmbH and integrated into Telekom Deutschland GmbH. In order to increase efficiency, there will be no more split responsibilities across the different segments within the group. TC services include services for fixed network, network infrastructure and mobile communications for business customers and large enterprises.

press release