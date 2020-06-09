Drunk Women Caused Accident in Debrecen

Two young women drove their car into a ditch on 7th June in Veres Péter street, Debrecen.

Both of the two women (21 and 25) had alcohol in their blood when the accident happened on 7th June at about 4:00 in the morning.

The Debrecen Police Headquarters instituted criminal proceedings against the 21-year-old woman for committing a crime while driving while intoxicated, and against her partner for suspicion of committing a crime while driving while intoxicated and forbidding driving.

