Budapest Danube Memorial to be Unveiled in Autumn

A memorial dedicated to the victims of the 2019 Danube ship collision that claimed the lives of 26 South Koreans in Budapest is planned to be inaugurated in the autumn, Péter Szijjártó, Hungary’s foreign minister, said on Facebook after talks by phone with his South Korean counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha.

The South Korean foreign minister thanked Hungary for the solidarity it showed after the tragedy that claimed the lives of 26 South Korean tourists and two Hungarian crew members when a sightseeing boat and a cruise ship collided near Margaret Bridge on May 29. She also thanked Hungary for the commemoration that marked the first anniversary of the tragedy, Szijjártó said. The two ministers also discussed the coronavirus pandemic and recognised each other’s efforts in containing the virus.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay