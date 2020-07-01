Consolidated financial statement of the Eurosystem as at 26 June 2020

In the week ending 26 June 2020 the net position of the Eurosystem in foreign currency (asset items 2 and 3 minus liability items 7, 8 and 9) decreased by EUR 13 billion to EUR 338.2 billion, owing mainly to a reduction in US dollar liquidity-providing operations.

As a result of the Eurosystem’s open market operations and standing facilities, net lending to credit institutions (asset item 5 minus liability items 2.2, 2.3, 2.4, 2.5 and 4) increased by EUR 532.3 billion to EUR 1,290.9 billion.

Base money (liability items 1, 2.1 and 2.2) rose by EUR 579.4 billion to EUR 4,193.4 billion.

The table below provides the detailed breakdown of securities held for monetary policy purposes (asset item 7.1) into the different portfolios. All portfolios are accounted for at amortised cost.

Monetary policy securities portfolios Reported value as at 26 June 2020 Weekly change – purchases Weekly change – redemptions
Covered bond purchase programme 1 EUR 0.5 billion -EUR 0.2 billion
Securities Markets Programme EUR 34.5 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 2 EUR 2.9 billion -EUR 0.0 billion
Covered bond purchase programme 3 EUR 283.2 billion +EUR 1.2 billion -EUR 0.5 billion
Asset-backed securities purchase programme EUR 30.5 billion +EUR 0.0 billion -EUR 0.3 billion
Public sector purchase programme EUR 2,245.3 billion +EUR 8.7 billion -EUR 0.6 billion
Corporate sector purchase programme EUR 220.1 billion +EUR 1.0 billion -EUR 0.1 billion
Pandemic emergency purchase programme EUR 345.5 billion +EUR 30.2 billion -EUR 0.2 billion

The content and format of the weekly financial statement are set out in Annexes IV to VI of Guideline (EU) 2016/2249 of the European Central Bank of 3 November 2016 on the legal framework for accounting and financial reporting in the European System of Central Banks (ECB/2016/34).

