Service Charter: second quarter 2020 results available

The results of the second quarter of 2020 show the effects of the measures taken by the Office to help customers cope with the difficult situation presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Two time limit extension decisions by the Executive Director – Decision No EX‑20‑3 and Decision No EX‑20‑4 – were issued concerning all procedural deadlines, including the opposition period. These time limit extensions caused a delay in the registration of EUTMs and international trade marks, with the corresponding impact in the Service Charter results.

The affected timeliness indicators are the EUTM fast track registration, EUTM standard track registration and IRs registration. The Office is closely monitoring this situation and as the two extension decisions came to an end during May, the compliance level is expected to recover during the third quarter.

The Cancellation timeliness indicator continues in action needed. Last year, the Office started implementing a set of measures to improve this area in a sustained manner over time. The results of these measures show a steady improvement in the cancellation timeliness results and currently all pending cases are being notified in compliance with the Office standards, even considering the specific and difficult circumstances due to COVID-19. The Office is positive that it can maintain this situation and a steady state regime will be reached before the end of 2020.

As regards the quality and accessibility indicators, targets are being met. The Office works to provide a continuously improving and evolving service, tightly aligned with users’ needs and expectations.

