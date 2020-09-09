TikTok signs up to EU code of conduct on online hate speech

The popular video-sharing app TikTok has joined the EU code of conduct against online hate speech.

“Our ultimate goal is to eliminate hate on TikTok,” said Cormac Keenan, head of security and data protection at TikTok, in a statement.

“We recognise that this may seem like an insurmountable challenge (…) but we don’t think it should stop us from trying,” he added.

“We have never allowed hate on TikTok, and we believe it’s important that internet platforms are held to account on an issue as crucial as this.

The move has been welcomed by senior figures within the European Commission, who say the platform has made a “positive step”.

“TikTok has demonstrated a firm commitment to tackling illegal hate speech online,” said European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders.

“The EU needs robust cooperation with such prominent actors to make the digital environment a safe place for all.”

Commission vice-president Vera Jourova also welcomed the move, stressing that “young users are particularly vulnerable to online abuse and illegal hate speech”.