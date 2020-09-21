Commission supports Estonia in increasing the efficiency of its transport sector

The European Commission, in cooperation with OECD International Transport Forum (ITF), has been providing support to Estonia through the Structural Reform Support Programme (SRSP) to help prepare a new transport and mobility development plan for the period 2021-2035.

The result of the support project, an analysis of the transport sector in Estonia, was presented today during an event in Tallinn. The analysis focuses on the main challenges and opportunities facing the Estonian transport sector and identifies the country’s needs in terms of infrastructure and reforms.

The final report provides recommendations to guide reforms and collects best practices from other Member States. The outcome of the project should help Estonia develop better policy on transport and ultimately contribute to reduce CO2 emissions for the benefit of its people and businesses.

The SRSP offers expertise to all EU countries for the implementation of growth-enhancing reforms. The support is based on request and is tailor-made for the beneficiary Member State. Since 2017, the programme has been supporting over 1,000 reform projects in all 27 Member States.

