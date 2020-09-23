EU wants to improve air traffic control and cut continent’s carbon footprint

Brussels has announced plans to improve Europe’s air traffic in order to reduce its carbon footprint.

EU transport chief Adina Vălean claimed better management of the continent’s skies could reduce greenhouse gas emissions by up to 10%.

Delays, waiting to land or resorting to longer flight paths because of busy air corridors are just three examples of increased jet fuel consumption.

“Delays to the overcrowding costs for the EU were around 6 billion in 2019 and led to 11.6 million tonnes of excess CO2, negatively, of course, impacting the industry, the environment and the passengers,” Vălean explained.

But for environmental organisations, the European Commission’s plans are not enough in the fight against climate change. A more radical response is needed.

“Let’s be clear, there is no such thing as a clean airport or a green plane. Aviation is one of the most polluting industries in Europe and we need to cut air travel in order to cut emissions in aviation. It’s the only solution in order to tackle climate change,” Lorelei Limousin, from Greenpeace Europe told Euronews.

