Funded traineeship for young graduates

Are you a young graduate interested in international relations? Are you curious to learn more about work of a diplomatic mission and how the EU Delegation represents EU interests and values in the Republic of Mauritius and the Republic of Seychelles?

What we offer?

A traineeship of up to 6 months within the Political, Press and Information Section of the EU Delegation to Mauritius, starting in November 2020, subject to respect to the local legislation.

The Political, Press and Information Section of the Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Mauritius and to the Republic of Seychelles is responsible for the following activities:

Monitoring and reporting on the political situation in the countries

Preparing annual Article 8 Political Dialogue and other political meetings

Maintaining a wide network of contacts and keeping EU HQ informed about the situation in Mauritius and Seychelles

Informing the relevant stakeholders about the activities and policies of the European Union and its institutions

Coordinating and implementing cultural diplomacy activities of the Delegation (in particular the annual European Film Festival)

Monitoring EU visibility in the local/regional media

Carrying our any other tasks set by the Head of the section

Main tasks:

Conducting research and analysing information (political, economic, social developments in Mauritius, Seychelles and the region)

Drafting the Daily Press Review concerning Mauritius, Seychelles and the region

Helping in organisation of public, cultural and visibility events, seminars and conferences, etc.

Updating content for the Delegation’s social media platforms (Facebook/Twitter)

Other tasks set by the Head of Section

Qualifications or special requirements:

Due to the very evolutive context of the COVID-19 breakthrough, applicants currently residing in Mauritius will only be considered.

At least a Bachelor’s level in any of the following fields: International Relations, Political Sciences , Law, Communication or Public Administration

Fluency in English and French

How to apply?

Please send the following documents to the e-mail address delegation-mauritius-traineeship@eeas.europa.eu(link sends e-mail):

A detailed Europass curriculum vitae ( CV )

) a cover letter describing why you want to participate in a EU traineeship

and an application form

Please mention in the subject of your e-mail: Funded Traineeship – Your Name/PPI Section

Important information

Before applying you are requested to examine the dedicated website as well as the general eligibility criteria for a paid traineeship (Article 8 of the Decision ADMIN(2017)28 – Paid traineeship)

Each selected trainee will receive a monthly grant to cover living expenses. All costs related to travel inside the country of residence, visa, insurance, accommodation must be borne by the trainee.

Applications from non-eligible candidates will not be considered. After the evaluation of all applications, shortlisted candidates will be contacted and invited for an interview. Unsuccessful candidates will be notified by email. In case the selected candidate is not able to present the required documents, his/her candidacy will be rejected.

The Delegation informs that even if our Headquarters confirm the eligibility of the selected application, traineeships could be postponed, suspended or even cancelled considering the very evolving context of the COVID-19 outbreak in the host country as well as in the country of origin.

