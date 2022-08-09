ECB and Frankfurt Radio Symphony to hold Europa Open Air concert on 25 August 2022

The Europa Open Air concert will take place again on Thursday, 25 August, after a three-year break. Held on the banks of the Main river, it is one of the most renowned concerts in the Frankfurt area and is jointly organised by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Hessischer Rundfunk orchestra, Frankfurt Radio Symphony.

The theme of the event is “celebrating Europe”. The programme features popular classics by European composers such as Giuseppe Verdi, Frédéric Chopin, Claude Debussy and Mieczysław Weinberg, performed by Frankfurt Radio Symphony. The evening will start with a performance from Hessischer Rundfunk’s big band.

“This event, at a time when there is once again a war on European soil, should serve as a reminder that we want to live in a society that is free and open, in which solidarity prevails over aggression. Europe is what unites us,” said ECB President Christine Lagarde.

The concert will be broadcast live on German TV and radio and over the internet. Further information can be found on Hessischer Rundfunk’s website.