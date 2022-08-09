Cyclist Hit and Killed in Cegléd on Monday

A woman on a bicycle was hit and killed in Cegléd on Monday afternoon, the police announced on their website.

According to a statement from the Pest County Police Headquarters, a local woman was riding her bicycle in the inner area of ​​Cegléd when, for hitherto unknown reasons, she crossed into the opposite traffic lane and collided with a car.

The 40-year-old woman died on the spot. The affected section of the road was closed in its entirety by the police for the duration of the investigation. The circumstances of the accident are being investigated by the Cegléd Police Department – read the announcement.

MTI

pixabay