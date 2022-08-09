The flower carts are being prepared for the Flower Carnival in Debrecen – picture gallery

The carnival flower carts are being prepared in Debrecen: the figures are being carved, and dry flowers have already been pinned on some of them – the organizers announced at a press conference at the site of the work.

István Puskás (Fidesz-KDNP), deputy mayor for culture in Debrecen, said that the companies and institutions that prepare flower arrangements for the carnival on August 20 also demonstrate their commitment to the city.

He said that Hungary will host the Theater Olympics next year, and on this occasion, the National Theater’s flower cart named “Theatre for the Whole World…” will be presented at the carnival.

As part of its commitment to cross-border culture, this time Debrecen and Nagyvárad are preparing a flower cart for the carnival, at which this year “the green city, the message of sustainability will be strongly displayed”, emphasized István Puskás.

Chief organizer Réka Mészáros indicated that this year 13 flower carts and 1,200 dancers will march in the carnival procession. Dancers and art groups come to the carnival from many countries, including Colombia, Peru, Germany, Belgium, Italy, and Spain.

The program series of the carnival week on August 15 begins with a program, in which the dancers will break out in different parts of Debrecen, involving the audience in the fiesta – explained Réka Mészáros, adding that the night of the Classics, which will be presented in the evening on the main square of the city, will also be the closing event of the Debrecen Festive Games and the opening of the carnival week.

She mentioned that August 17-21. the Galiba children’s festival is organized between the beer garden opens at Békás lake in Big Forrest, and on Kossuth Square in front of the Reformed Great Church, concerts and presentations will be held every day as part of the carnival week.

Tickets for the stands are now available and can be purchased here. The program booklet for the carnival week is available here.

