Vice-President Borrell speaks to Palestinian President Abbas

High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell held a phone call with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday 30 September 2020.

Their conversation was an opportunity to exchange views on several important issues, including on the socio-economic situation and the prospect of Palestinian elections. In this context, High Representative Borrell reiterated the EU’s continued support to Palestinian state building.

High Representative Borrell and President Abbas also discussed the latest developments related to the Middle East Peace Process. In particular, High Representative Borrell emphasised the EU’s continued commitment to a negotiated and viable two-state solution that respects the internationally agreed parameters and international law and underlined the importance of creating the conditions to rebuild trust and resume dialogue among the parties.

eeas.europa.eu

pixabay