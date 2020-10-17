Mergers: Commission clears the acquisition of sole control of Aspen’s EU Thrombosis Business by Mylan

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control of Aspen’s EU Thrombosis business, of Mauritius, by Mylan N.V., of the Netherlands.

Aspen’s EU Thrombosis business consists of certain intellectual property, assets and rights relating to the unincorporated business of manufacture, distribution and marketing of four Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited antithrombotic products in the European Economic Area.

Mylan is a global pharmaceutical company that develops, licenses, manufactures, markets and distributes generic, branded generic and specialty pharmaceuticals. Mylan provides contract manufacturing services for sterile liquid pharmaceuticals. These services serve as an input to the production and sale of injectable anti-thrombotic fixed dose pharmaceuticals (‘FDP’), provided by Aspen’s EU Thrombosis Business.

The Commission assessed this vertical relationship and concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns, given that the combination of the activities of the two companies would not change the market dynamics in contract manufacturing services for sterile liquid pharmaceuticals. The Commission also concluded that there is no overlap between the product offers of the merging companies. The transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure.

More information is available on the Commission’s competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9962.

