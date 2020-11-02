New article appeared in the EFSA Journal

The EFSA Panel on Plant Health performed a pest categorisation of the beetle Diabrotica undecimpunctata undecimpunctata (Coleoptera: Chrysomelidae) for the EU. This species occurs in western USA and Mexico. Adults oviposit on annual plants in the families Chenopodiaceae, Cucurbitaceae, Fabaceae, Poaceae, Polygonaceae and Solanaceae. Adults feed on tender plant parts in hosts in 30 additional botanical families. Preimaginal development takes place on the roots of the host plant, where larvae feed and pupate. The insect completes one to three generations per year depending on temperature.

 

More information:

https://www.efsa.europa.eu/en/efsajournal/pub/6291

