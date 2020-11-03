False video of Joe Biden claims Democrat candidate greeted wrong US state at a rally

An altered video of Joe Biden has falsely suggested that the Democratic presidential candidate greeted the wrong US state at a recent campaign rally.

The misleading clip was doctored with new location tags to show Joe Biden saying “Hello, Minnesota” to a crowd in Florida.

The text on a sign and podium in the video had been edited to read “Tampa, Florida” and “FL”.

Original video from the rally confirmed that Biden was in St. Paul, Minnesota and addressed the correct state in his greeting on Friday.

The altered 16-second video has been widely shared on social media and had more than one million views on Twitter by Sunday.

The video was only labeled as “manipulated media” by Twitter on Sunday evening before the original was deleted by the user.

Versions of the video were also labeled on Facebook after independent fact-checkers said that “the video or audio has been edited in a way that could mislead people”.

US President Donald Trump’s own team and his supporters have repeatedly pushed misleading information about Democrat rival Joe Biden, suggesting that he is unfit for office.

In March, a widely circulated clip uploaded by a White House employee wrongly suggested that Biden had endorsed Trump.

Euronews has contacted the Biden campaign for a response to the altered videos.

Joe Biden had held a campaign rally in Tampa on Thursday, just one day before visiting Minnesota, but footage also showed the background and structure of the event was entirely different from that edited version.

