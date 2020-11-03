Whale tail sculpture saves derailed metro train from disaster

A Dutch metro train has become an unlikely addition to a piece of urban art after it derailed, crashed through safety barriers, and came to a halt on the top of a sculpture of a whale’s tail.

The train passed through a stop block at De Akkers station in Spijkenisse on the outskirts of Rotterdam at around 00.30 on Monday morning. It is unclear what caused the accident.

Half of one of the metro carriages came to rest on the sculpture and became stranded around ten metres above the street and surrounding water.

No injuries have been reported for the incident, although the train has suffered extensive damage.

The metro driver was able to get out of the train himself and was taken to hospital as a precaution, according to a spokesman for the Rotterdam transport company, RET.

The driver has since been arrested and is being questioned by police.

Emergency services are busy at the scene and have warned that the rescue operation will take time.

Trains are still able to travel through De Akkers station on Monday, according to a statement by emergency services.

euronews.com

pixabay