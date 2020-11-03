Vladimir Marugov murder: Russian ‘Sausage King’ killed in sauna with a crossbow

Amira DhifallahLeave a Comment on Vladimir Marugov murder: Russian ‘Sausage King’ killed in sauna with a crossbow

A Russian oligarch, nicknamed The Sausage King, has been murdered with a crossbow, investigators say.

Vladimir Marugov and his partner were in an outdoor sauna cabin when they were attacked, reportedly by two masked assailants.

The woman managed to escape through the window and call the police.

Detectives found the body of Mr Marugov, who owned some of Russia’s largest meat-processing plants, in the sauna with a crossbow next to it.

Police have detained a male suspect in connection with the murder. The suspect has not been named.

The attack happened at Mr Marugov’s countryside estate, about 40km (25 miles) outside the capital, Moscow, early on Monday morning, Russia’s Investigative Committee (similar to the FBI in the US) reported.

It did not name the man, but local media identified him as Mr Marugov, the owner of the Ozyorsky and Meat Empire sausage factories.

The intruders demanded cash from Mr Marugov, before fleeing in a car, the Investigative Committee said.

The getaway car was later recovered on the outskirts of the town of Istra, outside Moscow.

Mr Marugov’s son, Alexander, died in a motorcycle accident in Moscow last year.

bbc.com

pixabay

