ECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-June 2020

Europe
Amira DhifallahLeave a Comment on ECB publishes consolidated banking data for end-June 2020

Data for total assets of credit institutions headquartered in the EU

Data for the non-performing loans ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU

Data for the return on equity of credit institutions headquartered in the EU

Data for the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of credit institutions headquartered in the EU

The European Central Bank (ECB) has published the consolidated banking data with reference to end-June 2020, a dataset of the EU banking system compiled on a group consolidated basis.

The quarterly data cover information required for the analysis of the EU banking sector, comprising a subset of the information that is available in the year-end dataset. The end-June 2020 data refer to 326 banking groups and 2,656 stand-alone credit institutions operating in the EU (including foreign subsidiaries and branches), covering nearly 100% of the EU banking sector balance sheet. This dataset includes an extensive range of indicators on profitability and efficiency, balance sheets, liquidity and funding, asset quality, asset encumbrance, capital adequacy and solvency. Aggregates and indicators are published for the full sample of the banking industry.

Notes

 

ecb.europa.eu

pixabay

