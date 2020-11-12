Coronavirus: EU buys 300m doses of BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine

But Ms Kyriakides refused to detail a specific timeline for when the vaccine would be delivered to member states. “It has to receive authorisation from the European Medicines Agency,” she said. “A number of steps need to be followed before we will actually be able to have a timeline.”

She also urged caution, saying: “[The vaccine] will not be a silver bullet that will make the virus disappear overnight”.

Also on Wednesday, the head of the EU’s health agency said the first vaccinations in the 27-member bloc could take place early next year.

“I think optimistically [the] first quarter next year, but I can’t be more precise,” Andrea Ammon, the director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, told the AFP news agency.