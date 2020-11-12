UK nurse charged with murder over multiple baby deaths

Amira Dhifallah

A British nurse suspected of having killed eight babies and attempted to murder another 10 is to appear in court on Thursday.

Lucy Letby was arrested by police on Tuesday and charged the following day.

The 30-year-old nurse is facing 8 charges of murder and 10 charges of attempted murder as part of an ongoing investigation into a number of baby deaths at the Countess of Chester Hospital, in northwest England, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Letby had previously been arrested twice but released due to lack of evidence.

