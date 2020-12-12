Justice Minister: Hungary’s Sovereignty Preserved

Having received the guarantees it demanded in connection with the dispute over rule-of-law conditionality, Hungary has succeeded in preserving its sovereignty, Justice Minister Judit Varga said in an interview.

Varga cited the prime minister as saying that ideological battles should not be fought during the pandemic. “The most important victory is that they understood this,” she told public broadcaster Kossuth Rádió. Also, countries most in need of the EU recovery package will get their money quickly, she added. No member state, she said, could be blackmailed into abandoning its national identity and standpoint on ideological issues. Further, Hungarians’ money has been protected, Varga said. The minister said it was only Hungary and Poland that had “jogged everyone’s memory that the EU treaties require unanimity on certain issues such as European values, including the rule of law.”

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay